– CM Punk is not expected at WWE Friday Night SmackDown or WWE King And Queen Of The Ring 2024 in Saudi Arabia this week. “The Best in the World” has his MMA commentary work scheduled, as he is set to call the Cage Fury Fighting Championships show this Friday in Philadelphia, PA.

– As noted, WWE talents have begun arriving in Saudi Arabia for the SmackDown and PLE on Friday and Saturday. This is part of the reason why WWE taped NXT for this week. For those who missed it, WWE created a thread on X that shows video footage of various WWE Superstars arriving to Saudi Arabia for the two shows this week.

– WWE held a tryout of some kind this week at their Performance Center training facility in Orlando, Florida. The latest WWE tryouts reportedly consisted primarily of athletes from outside of the wrestling industry that were extended an invite from the company to attend.

(H/T: PWInsider.com)