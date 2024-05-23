AEW Rampage isn’t the only show airing in a different slot than usual this week.

As noted, AEW taped this week’s Double Or Nothing 2024 “go-home” episode of Rampage after Wednesday’s Dynamite. The show will air at 6pm EST. on TNT.

Additionally, the TBS broadcast schedule has this week’s AEW Collision listed.

AEW Collision usually airs on Saturday nights at 8/7c on TNT, however for the Double Or Nothing 2024 “go-home” show, Collision will air at 8/7c on TBS this Saturday night.

This is reportedly due to the NHL Western Conference Final game between the Dallas Stars and the Edmonton Oilers airing on TNT on Saturday night.

