The big WWE in Saudi Arabia return is getting closer!

Ahead of the WWE King And Queen Of The Ring 2024 premium live event this weekend in Jeddah, various WWE Superstars have begun arriving in Saudi Arabia.

On Wednesday, WWE started a thread on their official X account that features videos of multiple WWE talents landing in Saudi Arabia for the big PLE this coming Saturday afternoon in Jeddah.

Also featured in a new post on WWE’s X account is WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque on the private WWE jet for his Saudi Arabia travel.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown will also take place in Saudi Arabia this week tomorrow night.

Make sure to join us here this weekend for live WWE King And Queen Of The Ring 2024 results coverage from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Next stop…Riyadh. Excited to kickoff a great weekend in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia ahead of #SmackDown and #WWEKingandQueen in Jeddah. pic.twitter.com/KcHQhCxxEx — Triple H (@TripleH) May 22, 2024

#SmackDown#WWEKingAndQueen Get ready for a HUGE weekend of WWE action coming to you from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia! pic.twitter.com/47OArxMoUa — WWE (@WWE) May 22, 2024