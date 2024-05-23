The FTW Championship match for this Sunday is set.

At the AEW Double Or Nothing 2024 “go-home” episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS on Wednesday night, May 22, 2024, from the Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, California, a FTW Championship Eliminator bout took place.

The bout saw HOOK and Katsuyori Shibata both score submissions on “The Bounty Hunter” Bryan Keith at the same time, resulting in both earning the shot at the FTW Championship held by “The Learning Tree” Chris Jericho.

The first-ever FTW Championship triple-threat title tilt was later confirmed for Sunday’s AEW Double Or Nothing 2024 pay-per-view at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Make sure to join us here on 5/26 for live AEW Double Or Nothing 2024 results coverage.