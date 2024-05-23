Death Triangle is back!

At the AEW Double Or Nothing 2024 “go-home” episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS on Wednesday night, May 22, 2024, from the Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, California, the popular trio returned after being revealed by PAC.

“The Bastard” PAC led the duo of The Lucha Bros to the ring and the trio beat down the Bang Bang Gang trio of Bullet Club Gold — Jay White and The Gunns.

Afterwards, PAC got on the microphone and issued a challenge for a showdown at AEW Double Or Nothing 2024 with Death Triangle challenging Bullet Club Gold for the Unified AEW Trios Championships.

Although AEW seemed to confirm the title tilt, it was later announced that it is currently a non-title match, pending the results of a match scheduled for this week’s AEW Collision.

Make sure to join us here this Sunday, May 26, 2024 for live AEW Double Or Nothing 2024 results coverage from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

