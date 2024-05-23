The lineup for the final AEW Double Or Nothing 2024 “go-home show” is starting to take shape.

During this week’s AEW Double Or Nothing 2024 “go-home” episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS, a high stakes match was announced for the go-home edition of AEW Collision this Saturday night.

As noted, Death Triangle reunited on Wednesday’s two-hour AEW on TBS program, leading to a match against Bullet Club Gold being announced for Sunday’s AEW Double Or Nothing 2024 pay-per-view.

Before the Unified AEW Trios Championships will be put on-the-line for that match, however, The Lucha Bros must first defeat The Gunns in a tag-team tilt scheduled for this Saturday night’s AEW Collision on TNT.

Make sure to join us here this weekend for complete AEW Collision results and AEW Double Or Nothing 2024 live coverage.