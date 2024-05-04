Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill are you new WWE women’s tag team champions.

The dominant duo defeated the Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & Kairi Sane) at today’s Backlash France premium live event from France. Cargill and Belair proved to be an efficient team, and used their combination of powerhouse moves to capture WWE gold.

What a showing by JADE CARGILL at #WWEBacklash! pic.twitter.com/wFCKw6GUA4 — WWE (@WWE) May 4, 2024

We have NEW WWE Women's Tag Team Champions at #WWEBacklash! pic.twitter.com/5HXtDxs8yT — WWE (@WWE) May 4, 2024

Full results to today’s WWE Backlash can be found here.