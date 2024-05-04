WWE Backlash Results 5/4/24

LDLC Arena

Lyon, France

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Commentators: (Michael Cole & Corey Graves)

Ring Announcer: Samantha Irvin

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Randy Orton & Kevin Owens vs. The Bloodline w/Paul Heyman In A Street Fight

Kevin Owens and Tama Tonga will start things off. Rockers Punches. Owens and Tonga are brawling in front of the announce table. Orton slams Sikoa’s head on the ring apron. Orton is throwing haymakers at Sikoa. All hell is breaking loose at ringside. Producers and security guards are trying to intervene. Nick Aldis appears on the stage and informs us that this match will now be a street fight. Tonga throws the hydration bottle at Owens. Owens transitions into a ground and pound attack. Orton and Sikoa are brawling in the crowd. Orton rakes the eyes of Sikoa. Tonga HeadButts Owens. Orton tees off on Sikoa. Owens attacks Tonga with a chair. Owens punches Sikoa in the back. Tonga delivers a chop block. Sikoa repeatedly stomps on Owens chest. Orton with Two HeadButts. Sikoa uppercuts Orton. Owens launches Tonga over the barricade. Owens SuperKicks Sikoa. Owens brings Sikoa back to the ringside area.

Owens with The Frog Splash off the barricade. Orton slams Tonga’s head on the steel ring steps. Orton with Two Belly to Belly Suplex’s on the announce table. Owens drops Sikoa with a DDT on the stairs. Orton blasts Tonga with a garbage can. Owens whips Sikoa with a kendo stick. Owens with a garbage can shot to Sikoa. Orton gives Tonga the kendo stick treatment. Orton with a straight right hand. Owens sets up a table on the floor. Tonga is throwing haymakers at Owens. Owens slams Tonga’s head on the apron. Owens lays Tonga flat on the table. Owens delivers another Frog Splash through the table on the floor. Sikoa with a palm strike. Sikoa hits The Samoan Drop through a table. Sikoa poses for the crowd. Owens with rapid fire hamakers. Owens ducks a clothesline from Sikoa. Sikoa blocks The Stunner. Sikoa with an Inside Out Lariat. Tonga repeatedly stomps on Owens chest. Tonga transitions into a ground and pound attack. Tonga with clubbing headbutts.

The Bloodline gangs up on Owens. Sikoa with a Running Hip Attack. Tonga attacks Owens with a trash can lid. Owens with a double leg takedown to Tonga. Sikoa attacks Owens from behind with the garbage can. Sikoa with a series of kendo stick shots. Tonga rolls a table into the ring. Owens kicks Tonga in the gut. Owens dumps Tonga out of the ring. Sikoa with Two HeadButts. Owens throws Sikoa through the table in the corner. Tonga clotheslines Owens. Tonga sets up a chair contraption. Tonga smiles at Orton. Orton avoids the big chair shot. Orton with two clotheslines. Orton ducks a clothesline from Tonga. Orton Powerslams Tonga. Orton with The Draping DDT. Orton connects with The RKO for a two count. Sikoa with a series of headbutts to Orton. Sikoa goes for The Samoan Spike, but Orton counters with The RKO on the announce table. Owens delivers multiple chair shots to Tonga’s back. Owens ascends to top turnbuckle. Tonga uppercuts Owens. Tonga with clubbing headbutts. Owens with The Avalanche Fisherman’s Buster through the chair contraption for a two count. Tanga Loa pulls the referee out of the ring. Loa clocks Orton and Owens with the ring stairs. Sikoa with The Uranage Slam through a chair. Sikoa plants Owens with The Samoan Spike to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Bloodline via Pinfall

Second Match: Bayley (c) vs. Naomi vs. Tiffany Stratton In A Triple Threat Match For The WWE Women’s Championship

Stratton with a gut punch to Naomi. Arm-Drag Exchange. Naomi whips Stratton across the ring. Stratton cartwheels around Naomi. Bayley shoves Stratton. Rollup Exchange. Bayley with a double sledge to Stratton’s back. Bayley with a running elbow strike across the back of Stratton’s neck. Bayley follows that with a Sliding Lariat. Bayley sweeps out the legs of Naomi. Second Rollup Exchange. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Double Toe Kick to Stratton. Double Irish Whip. Stratton kicks Bayley in the chest. Stratton decks Naomi with a back elbow smash. Stratton sends Bayley shoulder first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Naomi kicks Stratton in the gut. Naomi dropkicks Bayley. Stratton sends Naomi to the corner. Stratton with a Double Back Handspring Elbow. Bayley goes for a Sunset Flip, but Stratton counters with a Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Stratton hooks both legs of Naomi for a two count. Stratton dumps Naomi out of the ring.

Stratton slams Bayley’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Stratton scores the elbow knockdown. Stratton poses for the crowd. Stratton punches Bayley in the back. Stratton hammers down on the back of Bayley’s neck. Stratton puts her knee on the back of Bayley’s neck. Bayley with heavy bodyshots. Bayley with forearm shivers. Stratton clotheslines Bayley for a two count. Stratton is putting the boots to Bayley. Stratton uses the middle rope to choke Bayley. Bayley attacks the midsection of Stratton. Stratton answers with a knee lift. Bayley dives over Stratton. Bayley rolls Stratton over for a two count. Stratton with a falling lariat for a two count. Bayley catches Stratton in mid-air. Bayley goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Stratton lands back on her feet. Stratton with The Cartwheel Alabama Slam for a two count. Stratton kicks Naomi in the face. Naomi Spears Stratton out of the ring. Naomi with forearm shivers. Stratton sends Naomi face first into the barricade. Stratton with another Double Back Handspring Elbow. Stratton dumps Naomi into the timekeeper’s area. Bayley lands The Suicide Dive. Bayley is raining down haymakers. Naomi with a Roundhouse Kick. Naomi with The Blockbuster off the barricade. Naomi rolls Stratton back into the ring. Naomi kicks Stratton in the chest. Naomi nails Stratton with The Heat Seeker. Naomi with The Split Legged MoonSault for a two count.

Naomi thrust kicks the midsection of Bayley. Naomi with a Running Bulldog into the middle turnbuckle pad. Naomi puts Bayley on the top turnbuckle. Stratton yanks Naomi off the middle rope. Stratton goes for The SuperPlex, but Naomi gets in the way. Naomi with The SitOut PowerBomb for a two count. Naomi applies The FTG. Bayley with The Flying Elbow Drop for a two count. Bayley hooks the outside leg of Stratton for a two count. Bayley with a Sunset Flip into the turnbuckles. Bayley goes for another Sunset Flip, but Stratton rolls her over for a two count. Bayley drops Stratton with The Bayley To Belly for a two count. Bayley tees off on Stratton. Stratton drives Bayley shoulder first into the steel ring post. Stratton with The Rolling Senton. Naomi pulls Stratton out of the ring. Naomi transitions into a ground and pound attack. Stratton kicks Naomi towards the barricade. Stratton with The Cartwheel Alabama Slam onto the announce table. Stratton gives Bayley the same move on the French announce table. Stratton rolls Bayley and Naomi back into the ring. Stratton goes for The Double PME, but Bayley and Naomi ducks out of the way. Bayley and Naomi drills Stratton with The 1D. Forearm Exchange. Naomi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Naomi goes for The La Magistral, but Bayley reverses the pinning combination to pickup the victory. After the match, Naomi hugs Bayley.

Winner: Still WWE Women’s Champion, Bayley via Pinfall

– There will be a WrestleMania 41 Announcement during the Kentucky Derby Pre-Show.

– The Bloodline walks past Jey Uso in the backstage area. Paul Heyman had a dejected look on his face.

Third Match: Damian Priest (c) vs. Jey Uso For The WWE World Heavyweight Championship

Jey is playing mind games with Priest. Jey is throwing haymakers at Priest. Priest launches Jey to the corner. Jey side steps Priest into the turnbuckles. Jey with a series of haymakers. Priest reverses out of the irish whip from Jey. Jey dives over Priest. Jey taunts Priest. Jey sends Priest tumbling to the floor. Priest regroups on the outside. Priest catches Jey in mid-air. Priest drives Jey back first into the ringside barricade. Priest with a forearm smash. Jey with heavy bodyshots. Priest answers with a big right hand. Priest poses for the crowd. Priest with a leaping back elbow smash. Priest drops Jey with a shoulder tackle for a two count. Priest applies the bow and arrow stretch. Priest transitions into a Sleeper Hold. Priest nails Jey with The Bell Clap. Priest toys around with Jey. Priest with clubbing mid-kicks. Priest kicks the left knee of Jey. Jey dodges The Discus Lariat.

Jey with a Belly to Back Suplex. Jey unloads a series of haymakers. Priest reverses out of the irish whip from Jey. Priest goes for a Bodyslam, but Jey lands back on his feet. Jey thrust kicks the midsection of Priest. Jey with a drop down uppercut. Jey with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Priest blocks The Running Hip Attack. Jey with The Apron Enzuigiri. Jey with a Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Jey lands The Suicide Dive. Jey rolls Priest back into the ring. JD McDonagh attacks Jey behind the referee’s back. Priest Spears Jey for a two count. Priest tells McDonagh that he doesn’t need his help. Jey ducks a clothesline from Priest. Jey SuperKicks McDonagh off the ring apron. Jey SuperKicks Priest. Jey with The Uso Splash for a two count. Forearm/Uppercut Exchange. Jey SuperKicks Priest. Priest responds with The Rolling Elbow.

Enzuigiri Exchange. Priest blocks The SuperKick. Priest kicks Jey in the gut. Priest delivers The Razor’s Edge for a two count. Priest goes for The South Of Heaven Chokeslam, but Jey lands back on his feet. Jey ducks a clothesline from Priest. Jey connects with The Spear for a two count. Jey prepares for The Uso Splash. Jey SuperKicks Finn Balor off the apron. Jey goes for The Spear, but Priest counters with an Inside Out Lariat. Priest hits The South Of Heaven Chokeslam for a two count. Priest tells Jey to get up. Priest with Two Spinning Roundhouse Kicks. Jey responds with Three SuperKicks. Jey with a Flying Leg Lariat. Jey Spears Priest. Jey lands The Uso Splash for a two count, as McDonagh puts Priest’s foot on the bottom rope. Jey wipes out McDonagh with The Suicide Dive. Jey Spears Balor on the floor. Jey gets crotched on the top turnbuckle. Priest plants Jey with The Avalanche South Of Heaven Chokeslam to pickup the victory. After the match, Judgment Day gangs up on Jey. Priest pulls Balor off of Jey and tells him that’s enough.

Winner: Still WWE World Heavyweight Champion, Damian Priest via Pinfall

Fourth Match: The Kabuki Warriors (c) w/Dakota Kai vs. Bianca BelAir & Jade Cargill For The WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship

Asuka and Bianca BelAir will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. BelAir applies a side headlock. Asuka whips BelAir across the ring. BelAir runs into Asuka. That leads us to a quick shoving contest. Forearm Exchange. Asuka with a Spinning Back Kick. BelAir drops Asuka with a running shoulder tackle. Asuka drops down on the canvas. BelAir taunts Asuka. BelAir goes for a Hip Toss, but Asuka counters with a pinning combination for a two count. Asuka applies The Octopus Stretch. BelAir sends Asuka face first into the canvas. BelAir avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Asuka with a drop toe hold into the middle rope. BelAir rocks Sane with a forearm smash. BelAir kicks Asuka in the gut. BelAir with a Vertical Suplex. Cargill and Sane are tagged in. Cargill flings Sane across the ring. Cargill blocks The Spear. Sane kicks the left hamstring of Cargill. Sane pie faces Cargill. Cargill catches Sane in mid-air. Cargill with Two Uranage BackBreakers. Cargill tags in BelAir. Double Irish Whip. Double Basket Toss. BelAir with The Handspring MoonSault for a two count. BelAir punches Sane in the back. BelAir with forearm shivers. BelAir sends Sane to the corner. BelAir with a Corner Spear. BelAir transitions into a corner mount. Sane tugs on BelAir’s ponytail. BelAir dropkicks Sane to the floor.

BelAir pops back on her feet. Sane avoids The Slingshot Pescado. Asuka with a Roundhouse Kick. Sane with a Flying Crossbody Block to the outside. Sane rolls BelAir back into the ring. Sane goes into the lateral press for a two count. Sane transitions into a ground and pound attack. Asuka tags herself in. Asuka taunts Cargill. BelAir is displaying her fighting spirit. Asuka with a running back elbow smash. Sane with The Sliding D. Asuka follows that with a Sliding Knee Strike for a two count. Asuka toys around with BelAir. BelAir blocks a boot from Asuka. Asuka with clubbing hamstring kicks. Asuka tags in Sane. Double Irish Whip. Asuka with a leaping back elbow smash. Sane with The Sliding D in the corner. Sane follows that with a flying forearm smash for a two count. Asuka stops BelAir in her tracks. BelAir decks Asuka with a JawBreaker. BelAir rolls Asuka over for a two count. Asuka with a Spinning Back Kick. BelAir responds with a Vertical Suplex. Asuka tags in Sane. Sane wisely knocks Cargill off the ring apron. Slap Exchange. BelAir reverses out of the irish whip from Sane. CodeBreaker/BlockBuster Combination. Sliding Knee/Sliding D Combination for a two count.

Asuka applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Asuka tags in Sane. Sane denies The KOD. Asuka with another Roundhouse Kick. BelAir shoves Asuka into Sane. Sane continues to play around with BelAir’s braid. BelAir creates distance with a desperation lariat. BelAir tags in Cargill. Cargill with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block. Cargill clotheslines Sane. Cargill nails Asuka with The Pump Kick. Cargill with Three Stinger Splashes. Cargill drops Sane with The SpineBuster for a two count. Cargill dumps Sane back first on the canvas. Sane thrust kicks the midsection of Cargill. Asuka tags herself in. Sane with a Spinning Back Fist. Asuka delivers her combination offense. Spinning Back Fist/Roundhouse Kick Combination. Sane hits The Destino. The referee reminds Sane that she’s not the legal competitor. Cargill whips Sane across the ring.

Asuka applies a waist lock. Cargill with two sharp elbow strikes. Cargill SuperKicks Asuka. Cargill applies a front face lock. Sane tags herself in. Sane with clubbing blows to Cargill’s back. Cargill Chokeslams Sane. Sane sweeps out the legs of Cargill. Stereo Cross-Arm-Breakers. BelAir and Cargill escape with Stereo PowerBombs. Kabuki Warriors block The Double Chokeslam. BelAir tags herself in. DDT/Wheelbarrow German Suplex Combination to Sane for a two count. Asuka pulls Cargill out of the ring. Asuka sends Cargill crashing into the steel ring steps. Sane rolls BelAir over for a two count. BelAir with The SpineBuster. Sane sends BelAir shoulder first into the steel ring post. Sane tags in Asuka. Kabuki Warriors connects with The Insane Elbow for a two count. Sane with a palm strike. Asuka unloads a flurry of strikes. Cargill SuperKicks Asuka. Cargill catches Sane in mid-air. Cargill nails Sane with The Jaded. BelAir plants Asuka with The KOD into Sane to pickup the victory.

Winner: New WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, Bianca BelAir & Jade Cargill via Pinfall

– The 2024 King & Queen Of The Ring Tournaments will begin this Monday on Raw.

Fifth Match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. AJ Styles For The Undisputed WWE Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Rhodes backs Styles into the turnbuckles. Strong lockup. Rhodes applies a side headlock. Rhodes with a side headlock takeover. Styles fish hooks Rhodes. Styles applies a headscissors neck lock. Styles grabs the left leg of Rhodes. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Styles grabs a side headlock. Side Headlock Takeover/Headscissors Escape Exchange. Standing Switch Exchange. Styles backs Rhodes into the turnbuckles. Styles tells Rhodes to bring it. Styles shoves Rhodes. Rhodes slaps Styles in the face. Styles drives his knee into the midsection of Rhodes. Chop Exchange. Styles kicks Rhodes in the gut. Rhodes whips Styles across the ring. Rhodes drops down on the canvas. Rhodes leapfrogs over Styles. Rhodes dropkicks Styles. Stardust Pose. Rhodes signals for the test of strength. Styles with a toe kick. Styles unloads three knife edge chops. Styles dropkicks Rhodes. Rhodes with a Back Body Drop for a one count. Rhodes applies a front face lock. Rhodes hammers down on the left shoulder of Styles. Rhodes with The Delayed Gourdbuster.

Styles drives Rhodes back first into the turnbuckles. Styles sends Rhodes shoulder first into the top turnbuckle pad. Styles drops Rhodes with The Divorce Court. Styles works on the left shoulder of Rhodes. Style applies a hammerlock. Rhodes with forearm shivers. Styles answers with The Kitchen Sink. Styles with clubbing mid-kicks. Rollup Exchange. Rhodes with a drop-down uppercut. Styles with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Rhodes sends Styles face first into the middle rope. Rhodes goes for The Suicide Dive, but Styles counters with a big right hand. Styles repeatedly slams Rhodes head on the announce table. Rhodes drives Styles back first into the steel ring steps. Haymaker Exchange. Rhodes slams Styles head on the top turnbuckle pad. Rhodes goes for The Delayed SuperPlex, but Styles lands back on his feet. Styles puts Rhodes on his shoulders. Styles with The Electric Chair Drop. Styles goes for The LionSault, but Rhodes gets his knees up in the air.

Rhodes is throwing haymakers at Styles. Styles reverses out of the irish whip from Rhodes. Rhodes scores the forearm knockdown. Rhodes dives over Styles. Rhodes Powerslams Styles. Rhodes drops Styles with The Disaster Kick for a two count. Styles blocks The Cody Cutter. Rhodes rolls Styles over for a two count. Styles with The Ushigoroshi for a two count. Rhodes side steps Styles into the turnbuckles. Rhodes with a Running Bulldog. Rhodes goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Styles counters with The BrainBuster on the ring apron. Styles resets the referee’s ten count. Styles goes for a Sliding Knee Strike, but Rhodes counters with a PowerBomb through the French announce table. Both guys avoid the referee’s ten count. Styles with a short-arm lariat. Forearm Exchange. Both men are knocked down after a Double Roundhouse Kick.

Second Haymaker Exchange. Styles delivers The Phenomenal Blitz. Rhodes unloads a flurry of left jabs. Rhodes with The Bionic Elbow for a two count. Styles catches Rhodes in mid-air. Rhodes blocks The Tombstone PileDriver. Styles with a Snap Vertical Suplex into the turnbuckles. Styles with a GutBuster. Styles follows that with The SpringBoard 450 Splash for a two count. Styles drills Rhodes with The Burning Hammer for a one count. Rhodes hulks up. Styles with a haymaker/mid-kick combination. Rhodes hits The Cody Cutter for a two count. Rhodes with an Inside Out Lariat. Styles denies The CrossRhodes. Styles with The Pele Kick. Rhodes launches Styles over the top rope. Styles rocks Rhodes with a forearm smash. Styles goes for The Phenomenal Forearm, but Rhodes counters with The SuperKick. Rhodes applies The Kimura Lock. Styles escape with The SpineBuster. Rhodes blocks The Styles Clash. Rhodes kicks Styles in the chest. Styles negates The CrossRhodes. Rhodes rolls Styles over for a two count. Rhodes ducks a clothesline from Styles. Rhodes connects with The Super Cody Cutter. Rhodes plants Styles with The CrossRhodes to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still Undisputed WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 411 of The Hoots Podcast