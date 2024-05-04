Today WWE invades the LDLC Arena in Décines-Charpieu, Lyon Metropolis, France for its annual Backlash premium live event. Below is the full final card for the show, which will be headlined by AJ Styles challenging Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Undisputed WWE Championship Match:

Cody Rhodes (c) vs. AJ Styles

WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match:

Damian Priest (c) vs. Jey Uso

WWE Women’s Championship Match:

Bayley (c) vs. Naomi vs. Tiffany Stratton

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match:

Kabuki Warriors (c) vs. Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair

Randy Orton & Kevin Owens vs. The Bloodline (Tama Tonga & Solo Sikoa)