Today marks the 25-year anniversary of the tragic passing of Owen Hart, who died in a freak accident at the WWE Over The Edge pay-per-view in 1999.
On Thursday, Owen’s niece, fellow WWE legend Natalya, surfaced on social media to post a statement in honor of her late Uncle.
“25 years have passed since we lost Owen,” she wrote, along with some photos she shared on X. “We think of him all the time and keeping his memory alive is always so important to me.”
She added, “Owen was an incredible wrestler but most importantly, an incredible person.”
In addition to Nattie, former WWE artist Rob Schamberger posted a tribute to Owen Hart on Instagram, along with a photo of a portrait he painted of the wrestling legend, which is up for sale at ProWrestlingTees.com.
Schamberger wrote the following today about Owen Hart:
This is my first officially-sanctioned painting of Owen Hart. I had the honor of being asked by Martha Hart to make this piece commemorating the 25th anniversary of his passing here in my home town of Kansas City. It’s a responsibility I take very seriously.
I think it’s beautiful that this piece is being used as a fundraiser for the charity named after him, the Owen Hart Foundation. They’re an organization that does work for a lot of causes including education and food insecurity. If you’d like to have a print of Owen and also want to do some good, please take a moment and consider getting one of these. Thank you.
To make these prints a little more special, I hand-embellished 5 of them with another maple leaf in the bottom right corner. Numbers 1, 25, 50, 75 and 100 each have a unique leaf on them.
