Today marks the 25-year anniversary of the tragic passing of Owen Hart, who died in a freak accident at the WWE Over The Edge pay-per-view in 1999.

On Thursday, Owen’s niece, fellow WWE legend Natalya, surfaced on social media to post a statement in honor of her late Uncle.

“25 years have passed since we lost Owen,” she wrote, along with some photos she shared on X. “We think of him all the time and keeping his memory alive is always so important to me.”

She added, “Owen was an incredible wrestler but most importantly, an incredible person.”

In addition to Nattie, former WWE artist Rob Schamberger posted a tribute to Owen Hart on Instagram, along with a photo of a portrait he painted of the wrestling legend, which is up for sale at ProWrestlingTees.com.

Schamberger wrote the following today about Owen Hart: