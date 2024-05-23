An update has surfaced regarding the WWE cuts we reported about earlier today.

As noted, WWE employees were reportedly released from the company on Thursday in the latest round of cuts in what has been a year full of them thus far in 2024.

Among those released today was WWE Senior Vice President Of Entertainment Relations Kristen Prouty, who worked for the company dating back to 2000.

Prouty was reportedly instrumental in WWE signing social media mega-star Logan Paul.

Additionally, WWE Talent Operations and Appearances Manager Tavia Hartley was let go after initially joining the company in 2021.

