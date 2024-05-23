As noted, Eddie Kingston’s injuries are worse than originally believed.

PWInsider.com is reporting that “The Mad King” met with surgeons on Thursday, May 23, 2024, and due to the nature of the injuries, he will likely not be getting surgery to repair his ACL and meniscus tears until July at the earliest.

The AEW star noted that he’s been advised that he’ll have to wait for his tibular fracture to heal and do physical therapy before surgeons can start to focus on his knee.

Additionally, King stated that after he undergoes surgery, he’s been advised that it will likely be around ten months before he will be able to return to the ring.

If true, that would place his AEW comeback around May of 2025.

“Not mad,” Kingston told PWInsider. “I don’t give a f***. it’s what happens when you wrestle. Just gotta get f**king better.”

We will keep you posted.