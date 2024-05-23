WWE is making cuts today.

PWInsider.com is reporting that World Wrestling Entertainment let go a number of employees today.

According to the report, there were “a few” layoffs, including some long-standing employees.

While it is unclear which company divisions were involved in the layoffs, but it was believed by one source to be more than one area of the company.

Whether the departures are related to today’s announcement that the UFC and WWE live events division are merging into one division going forward is also unknown.

We will keep you posted.