Our condolences to the family and friends of Alba Fyre.

On Wednesday, the WWE Superstar surfaced on social media with some sad news regarding the passing of her mother.

“The world won’t be the same without you,” she wrote as the caption to a photo of herself with her mom. “Love you mum.”

The post has responses from dozens of WWE, NXT and other pro wrestling stars offering their condolences to the former NXT Women’s Tag-Team Champion.