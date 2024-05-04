It is official.

WWE announced today that WrestleMania 41 will take place on April 19th and April 20th from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Sin City become the frontrunner over the last week, knocking out the previously rumored city of Minneapolis.

In case you haven’t heard: @WWE is on fire right now. There’s only one place that can handle what we’re bringing to #WrestleMania 41… Las Vegas. @AllegiantStadm. April 19 & 20. Are you ready? pic.twitter.com/1ZKpEtq80W — Triple H (@TripleH) May 4, 2024

Allegiant Stadium was the previous host for WWE SummerSlam 2021, which was headlined by Roman Reigns vs. John Cena.

