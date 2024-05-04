It is official.
WWE announced today that WrestleMania 41 will take place on April 19th and April 20th from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Sin City become the frontrunner over the last week, knocking out the previously rumored city of Minneapolis.
In case you haven’t heard: @WWE is on fire right now.
There’s only one place that can handle what we’re bringing to #WrestleMania 41…
Las Vegas. @AllegiantStadm. April 19 & 20. Are you ready? pic.twitter.com/1ZKpEtq80W
— Triple H (@TripleH) May 4, 2024
Allegiant Stadium was the previous host for WWE SummerSlam 2021, which was headlined by Roman Reigns vs. John Cena.
UPDATE: WWE issued the following regarding Mania 41:
STAMFORD, Conn., May 4, 2024 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), in conjunction with the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, today announced that Las Vegas will host WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, April 19 and Sunday, April 20, 2025.
“Las Vegas is the Sports and Entertainment Capital of the World. Allegiant Stadium has proven to be even greater than the A+ venue Las Vegas guaranteed it would be,” said Nick Khan, WWE President. “We look forward to bringing WWE’s biggest event, WrestleMania, to Las Vegas and Allegiant Stadium so we can collectively make WrestleMania 41 on April 19 & 20, 2025, the most successful WWE event of all time.”
“Bringing the iconic global brands of WWE and Las Vegas together will create what is sure to be an unforgettable event and weekend,” said Steve Hill, Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority President & CEO. “As the Sports and Entertainment Capital of the World, hosting WrestleMania 41 is the perfect addition to our events calendar, and we can’t wait to welcome the WWE Universe to Las Vegas in 2025.”
Over the last four decades, WrestleMania has evolved from a made-for-television spectacle to a cultural phenomenon complete with stadium and arena events, fan festivities and premium experiences. In addition to the two-night stadium event, WWE will bring Raw, SmackDown, NXT Stand & Deliver, WWE World and the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony to Las Vegas, as well as a variety of community outreach events designed to give back to the local region.