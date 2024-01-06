Speaking on a recent edition of “The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling” podcast, Stevie Ray spoke about former AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill, who is currently training for her WWE in-ring debut.

“There are some people that are unicorns. And for anybody out there that don’t understand what that means — you can see 50,000 horses, you can see 50,000 mules, you can see 50,000 cows, bulls, but how often do you see a unicorn? People will pay money just to see the unicorn. It doesn’t have to do anything. It just has to exist, because it’s a myth. How often do you get to see a unicorn? Only in your dreams, and that goes back to what you’re saying – the ‘wow’ factor.”

“We got a lot of women on this show. You got beautiful women on the [podcast] show also, but in the wrestling business or on television, period, these kind of people don’t exist … When I saw that [Cargill signed to WWE], I was like, ‘Okay, they’re probably put her down there to school, the training facility, and train her the way they want her to work. We’re going to make some money off of this.’”