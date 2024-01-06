AEW led the pack in merchandise sales for the promotion in December.
Swerve Strickland was in second place among earners. This data comes from Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics, as seen below:
- AEW (Items in top 10 daily: 180) [reverse rank value: 11,876]
- Swerve Strickland (23) [2,796]
- MJF & Adam Cole (27) [2,389]
- Adam Copeland (10) [2,129]
- The Acclaimed (9) [1,404]
- MJF (7) [1,209]
- Jon Moxley (14) [1,203]
- Hangman Adam Page (11) [1,057]
- Will Ospreay (5) [975]
- Prince Nana (4) [928]