Another major title match has been determined for AEW Double or Nothing.

Toni Storm will be defending her women’s championship against Serena Deeb at the event, which takes place on May 26th from the MGM Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Deeb earned the opportunity when she defeated Mariah May on this evening’s Dynamite. It should be noted that Storm threw in the towel on May, who was trapped in a submission.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR DOUBLE OR NOTHING:

AEW World Championship Match:

Swerve Strickland (c) vs. Christian Cage

AEW Women’s Championship Match:

Toni Storm (c) vs. Serena Deeb

AEW TBS Championship Match:

Willow Nightingale (c) vs. Mercedes Moné

AEW International Championship Match:

Roderick Strong (c) vs. Will Ospreay