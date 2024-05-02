Another major title match has been determined for AEW Double or Nothing.
Toni Storm will be defending her women’s championship against Serena Deeb at the event, which takes place on May 26th from the MGM Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Deeb earned the opportunity when she defeated Mariah May on this evening’s Dynamite. It should be noted that Storm threw in the towel on May, who was trapped in a submission.
IT'S OFFICIAL!
Serena Deeb will challenge "Timeless" Toni Storm for the #AEW Women's World Championship!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@SerenaDeeb | #TimelessToniStorm pic.twitter.com/vybtntRCk7
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 2, 2024
UPDATED LINEUP FOR DOUBLE OR NOTHING:
AEW World Championship Match:
Swerve Strickland (c) vs. Christian Cage
AEW Women’s Championship Match:
Toni Storm (c) vs. Serena Deeb
AEW TBS Championship Match:
Willow Nightingale (c) vs. Mercedes Moné
AEW International Championship Match:
Roderick Strong (c) vs. Will Ospreay