Eddy Thorpe recently returned to action on the March 19th taping of NXT Level Up. Fightful Select has since released a report explaining his absence.

According to Fightful, Thorpe was dealing with a hip injury that he suffered during his match with Dijak, an injury that NXT officials dubbed a freak accident. This was the second time Thorpe had been hurt as he was also injured back in the fall of 2023. However, it now seems that he is healthy and is expected back for future programming.

