WWE NXT will be moving to the CW staring this October, a deal that will bring the yellow-and-black brand to the network for the next five years. Dennis Miller, President of CW, recently spoke with Variety about why they thought NXT would be a good fit for NXT.

We knew that Raw and SmackDown were a little bit beyond our budget here. Then if you look, we have a lot of sports where we have kind of that next tier moving into the first tier here, whether it’s the Xfinity races leading into the Cup, or it’s NXT leading into Raw and SmackDown. So it just started to fit. Then over the course of a couple of months, we went back and forth and got the deal done.

NXT will continue airing on the USA Network in the meantime.