An announcement on WrestleMania 41 is coming soon.

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque noted that an announcement regarding the location of WrestleMania 41 is coming “very, very soon” during a Spaces appearance.

“Everybody is always excited to know where WrestleMania is going to be,” Levesque said. “WrestleMania 41 announcement coming very very soon, I promise that. Very very soon. As far as the following year, we shall see. The one thing about the global nature of what we do, to me, I don’t look at where we are or where we’re going, I just look at the globe.”

Levesque continued, “I think everything is on the table for where it goes. You saw the Mayor of London put out a statement about WrestleMania. I said, ‘We should talk,’ and we should. As should the Mayor or the leaders of every other place around this globe. If you want WWE, come talk to us. We’re open for business, we’d love to be there. Wherever our fans are going to be the loudest and craziest and the most into what we do. Raw, SmackDown, a PLE, or WrestleMania itself. Obviously, the big ones are a little more difficult to execute, but let’s talk.”

Looking forward to this! https://t.co/UrSgSkeMm9 — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) May 1, 2024

Join @TripleH and Undisputed WWE Champion @CodyRhodes live on @XSpaces today! Set a reminder and listen in, 12:05pm ET ⏰https://t.co/NImVKXru7n — WWE (@WWE) May 1, 2024

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes.)