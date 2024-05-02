“The American Nightmare” wants to make more money than anyone in WWE history.

WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes recently appeared as a guest on the Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenberg podcast for an in-depth interview, during which he spoke about wanting to become the most profitable talent in WWE history.

“A long-term goal for me is that I would like to be the most profitable talent that WWE has ever had,” Rhodes said. “I know who hangs in that group. Your Austin 3:16s [Steve Austin], your Hustle, Loyal, Respect John Cenas, I know what I have been doing and I know the length that I have to keep doing this for this goal to become a reality.”

Rhodes continued, “That one is a little inside baseball and not all that glamorous, but even today, I would like to give WWE everything I possibly have because I feel like so much has been given to me coming out of WrestleMania XL. Sure, we worked for it and earned it, and I do think I’m the right person for the job, but I would like to make sure, when it’s time, I leave them in the best possible place they’ve ever been.”

Check out the complete interview at Apple.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.