Two big names are currently traveling with WWE in Europe.

PW Insider reports that former 16-time world champion John Cena is traveling with the company in France ahead of its Backlash premium live event this weekend. There is no indication that Cena will be making an appearance of any kind, but he did randomly pop up during Money In The Bank in London so anything is possible.

The other name is top women’s superstar Charlotte Flair, who has been sidelined due to a leg injury, one that forced her to miss WrestleMania XL. She did have surgery on her knee and is said to be recovering. As mentioned above, there is no indication that she will be doing any appearances, but that could change.

WWE Backlash takes place from the LDLC Arena in Décines-Charpieu in Lyon Metropolis, France and will be headlined by Cody Rhodes defending the Undisputed Championship against AJ Styles.