Cody Rhodes was leading the pack in merchandise sales for WWE in December.
The fan favorite star was the top earner for the company. CM Punk was in second place among earners. This data comes from Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics, as seen below:
- Cody Rhodes (Items in top 10 daily: 0) [reverse rank value: 6,175]
- CM Punk (109) [5,678]
- Jey Uso (77) [5,158]
- LA Knight (38) [4,723]
- Randy Orton (52) [3,891]
- Bray Wyatt (15) [2,339]
- John Cena (7) [2,235]
- Rhea Ripley (2) [1,436]
- Roman Reigns (2) [1,389]
- Stone Cold Steve Austin (0) [1,232]