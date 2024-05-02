It looks like Jeff Hardy is cleared to return to the ring.

Matt Hardy confirmed the news during a recent “Ask Matt” episode of his official podcast, “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy.”

“I can let you know this,” Hardy said. “Jeff had been to his doctor and had seen the AEW doctor, and as of right now, as of a couple of days ago, he is officially cleared.”

He continued, “He is cleared to wrestle and he could be competing, I guess, soon. He could be competing any day now. There is your breaking news. Jeff Hardy is cleared after getting his nose broken and his sinuses smashed.”

Check out the complete episode of the podcast via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.