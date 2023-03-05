Tay Melo loves working alongside the great Chris Jericho.

The Brazilian star spoke about The Ocho during her latest interview with Elite POV, where she admits that she was slightly afraid to be paired with Jericho at first, but now feels comfortable enough to ask advice of him when she sees fit. Melo adds that learning from Jericho has been a wonderful experience. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Calls working with Jericho a dream:

It’s literally like, a dream. I was a little bit scared in the beginning, but it’s so good to work with him. … It’s such a positive thing to have Jericho with me, learning from him all the time and then being able to ask questions. … Now I’m way more comfortable. So anytime that I need help, I don’t even hesitate. … It’s really special to be learning from him. He’s such a good mentor.

On the JAS:

He’s the GOAT. … I’ve tried to do my best to show every single time why I’m put in a group with him. The Inner Circle was fun, but the JAS guys, super fun.

