AEW President Tony Khan recently joined the In The Kliq podcast for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling, which included Khan giving an update on Kyle O’Reilly and when fans can expect to see him return. He also hints that Powerhouse Hobbs will be featured more once AEW goes to the Bay Area, as that is where he is from. Highlights from the interview are below.

On Kyle O’Reilly’s recovery:

He’s been doing better (Khan said about Kyle O’Reilly). Hopefully, we’ll look forward to getting him back but it’s a number of injuries and a tough recovery and really, really miss him and hopefully he’ll be back with us in AEW soon.

Says Powerhouse Hobbs will be featured when AEW goes to the Bay Area ahead of Revolution:

Absolutely, you’ll see Powerhouse Hobbs out in the Bay Area. He’s one of the great homegrown stars of AEW and he’s a homegrown star out there in the Bay Area and we’ll feature him that week. We’ve got two shows at the Cow Palace and the pay-per-view at the Chase Center. It’s a big week, March 1st, March 3rd and March 5th.

