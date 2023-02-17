John Morrison has massive praise for MLW’s Cesar Duran.

The former IMPACT world champion discussed Duran, who went by Dario Cueto in Lucha Underground, during his latest interview on the In The Kliq podcast. Morrison praises Duran for having a tremendous presence and energy that reminds him of wrestling managers from the 1980s. Check out his full thoughts in the subject below.

Praises Duran for being a miraculous talent:

Cesar Duran is such a talent. He adds credibility, creativity, and skill to any situation that he’s in. He’s a pleasure to be around, and I feel like he really elevates anyone that he’s in a segment with. He takes the art of professional wrestling very seriously. If you don’t know what I’m talking about, he was Dario Cueto in Lucha Underground. He’s Cesar Duran nowadays in MLW. At my bachelor party, we called him Luis because that’s his shoot name. He’s the best dude ever.

How Duran is a throwback to everything that was great about managers in the 1980s:

He’s a modern-day throwback to everything that was great about a manager in the 80s. I think he’s evolved that into the next level because he’s a very serious actor, and he’s blending pro wrestling and his ability in acting together, and the only place to see it is in MLW.

