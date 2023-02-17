WWE superstar Montez Ford recently joined the Bleav in Pro Wrestling podcast to hype up this Saturday’s Elimination Chamber premium live event, where the Street Profit member will be competing for the United States Championship inside the chamber structure, a match that also features Seth Rollins, Johnny Gargano, Damian Priest, Bronson Reed, and the current champion, Austin Theory.

During the interview, Ford discussed the praise he received from former WWE Champion Big E, and how that praise has made him feel humble. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On the praise he received from Big E:

It means everything, man. We all endure similar backgrounds, similar experiences. We’re all on the road 200-plus days out of the year. We’re all making the same or similar sacrifices, and to have your peers feel like it’s your time, it’s your time to get cooking and it’s deserving, it means a lot,” said Ford. “Especially coming from someone that, I would say, one of the people I’ve looked up to and idolized, you know, before I even got into business — Big E. You know, being part of New Day and everything that they’ve done and paved the way and the road they showed for myself and a lot of other of my peers as well. Specifically myself, these guys have done so much for me and given me so many examples and motivation and inspiration to achieve and aspire to be more,” he added. “For them to say that they feel this way, these are their opinions about me. I guess that means I’m doing something right.

Adds that he is very humbled hearing Big E praise him so much:

It is very, very, very, very humbling, man because, we all put so much effort into this. To have someone like Big E, Gold-E is what I call him, to say some stuff like that, that’s not only inspiring and means a lot and very humbling, but it’s also very motivating for me to just continue going there this weekend and show the world what he feels and what I feel as well. So I really, really appreciate that and I thank God for him.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)