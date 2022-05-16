AEW will hold a Dynamite event from the FERTITTA CENTER in Houston, TX this Wednesday night.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 4,083 tickets and there are 753 left.

Here is the updated card for the show:

Owen Hart Tournament Semifinal Match: Jeff Hardy vs. Adam Cole

Owen Hart Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Kyle O’Reilly vs. Rey Fenix

Owen Hart Women’s Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Britt Baker vs “Joker” Mystery Opponent

Owen Hart Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Samoa Joe vs. “Joker” Mystery Opponent

AEW World Heavyweight Champion Hangman Page vs. Takeshita in a non-title match

Wardlow takes 10 lashes

Jericho confronts William Regal

CM Punk on commentary