AEW will hold a Dynamite event from the FERTITTA CENTER in Houston, TX this Wednesday night.
WrestleTix noted the show has sold 4,083 tickets and there are 753 left.
Here is the updated card for the show:
Owen Hart Tournament Semifinal Match: Jeff Hardy vs. Adam Cole
Owen Hart Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Kyle O’Reilly vs. Rey Fenix
Owen Hart Women’s Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Britt Baker vs “Joker” Mystery Opponent
Owen Hart Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Samoa Joe vs. “Joker” Mystery Opponent
AEW World Heavyweight Champion Hangman Page vs. Takeshita in a non-title match
Wardlow takes 10 lashes
Jericho confronts William Regal
CM Punk on commentary