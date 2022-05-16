WWE Hall Of Famer Hacksaw Jim Duggan is currently battling cancer again.

Duggan shared the news on Instagram. Despite the removal of his prostate last year, his cancer has returned. Duggan said he was optimistic about recovery

“It seems that my cancer treatment is not over even after the removal of my prostate last October,” he said. “And tomorrow, I am getting my second hormone shot and Tuesday I am being set up for radiation treatment, which will be eight weeks, five days a week.” “The doctors are very optimistic that they caught it early,” he said. “It’s a terrifying time for me and my family. But the doctors also said to go ahead and live life, which we’re going to do.”

Duggan announced this past October that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer and by December, had announced he was cancer free.

