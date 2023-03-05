WWE reportedly has big plans for Solo Sikoa, including one massive match.

Officials have been high up on Sikoa since his debut in WWE NXT, and they have continued to book him as a strong, top talent on the main roster. This week’s SmackDown main event saw Sikoa defeat Sami Zayn by pinfall, with minor interference from Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso. It was noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE will continue to protect Sikoa as they have big plans for him down the line.

There’s no word on how soon this match might happen, but word is that WWE is saving Sikoa for a match against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. This is another sign that The Bloodline will eventually come to an end.

Sikoa came to the main roster to help Reigns retain over Drew McIntyre at WWE Clash at The Castle, and a feud with Reigns would make for more top-tier storytelling with The Bloodline.

Since coming to the main roster, Sikoa has worked 18 WWE TV matches. Those break down to: a DQ loss to Drew McIntyre due to Karrion Kross attacking McIntyre; a NXT North American Title defense over Madcap Moss on SmackDown; a win with Zayn over Moss and Ricochet; a win over Angelo Dawkins; a win over Ricochet; a #1 Contenders Fatal 4 Way loss with Ricochet, Sheamus and winner Rey Mysterio; a win over Sheamus; a loss with Zayn to Ridge Holland and Butch; a win with Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos over The New Day and Matt Riddle; The Bloodline’s WarGames win; a win over Elias; a win over Sheamus; a Street Fight win over Elias; a win over Dolph Ziggler; a win over Mustafa Ali; a No Contest with Kevin Owens; a win with Jimmy Uso over The Street Profits; Friday’s win over Zayn.

As you can see, Sikoa has not suffered one clean singles loss on TV. Furthermore, he has not lost any singles matches at non-televised events. The non-wins on TV include the DQ loss to McIntyre due to Kross attacking McIntyre, the Fatal 4 Way loss to determine a new #1 contender to WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, a tag team loss with Zayn to The Brawling Brutes, and the match with Owens that ended with no finish as the main event to the Royal Rumble go-home show.

This list does not include the many non-televised live events that Sikoa has worked, which has more losses than wins due to the multi-man matches with The Bloodline and the nature of live event matches in that babyfaces usually go over.

Solo is set to face Owens in singles action on Monday’s RAW from Boston.

