Thanks to Walter Moran for the following WWE Road to WrestleMania house show results from Saturday’s show at the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario, Canada::

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair retained over Shayna Baszler. Flair won by pinfall after Natural Selection

* Ridge Holland defeated Joaquin Wilde. Raul Mendoza tried to interfere at one point but Holland fought him off

* Rhea Ripley defeated Raquel Rodriguez. Ripley was over big with the crowd compared to the babyface Rodriguez. Ripley got the pin after a Riptide

* Santos Escobar defeated LA Knight. This was supposed to be a Lights Out Street Fight with Bray Wyatt so Knight called out a “Maple Leaf” idiot, but Escobar came out instead. After the match, a furious Knight took the mic and cut a heel promo, demanding that a “Maple Leaf idiot” come but Kevin Owens came and knocked Knight for stealing The Rock’s entire personality, everything but his talent. Owens did admit to stealing the Stunner. Because he was in street clothes, it was time for a Toronto Street Fight

* Kevin Owens defeated LA Knight in a Toronto Street Fight. Owens used a KO fan sign at one point, pounding it into Knight’s face and then giving it back to the fan. Owens tried to put Knight through a table at one point but it didn’t break, so they tried again and it worked. Owens then did a comedic Rock Bottom and People’s Elbow, then the Stunner for the pin

* WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER retained over Ricochet but Ricochet won by DQ. The match ended when Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser attacked. Braun Strowman made the save and then invited Drew McIntyre out for a six-man match

* Braun Strowman, Drew McIntyre and Ricochet defeated Imperium. Most of the match was Imperium dominating Ricochet. McIntyre ended up hitting a Claymore on Kaiser for the pin

* Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns retained over Sami Zayn. This had a “big fight feel” and Sami received a major pop for his entrance. Reigns taunted the crowd a lot, trying to quiet them at one point with a finger on his lips, and later blowing kisses and raising his finger. They went in and out of the ring, lots of good action between the two. Reigns later blocked a Helluva Kick by using the referee as a shield. Reigns then tried to use a steel chair but Sami kept coming at him. Reigns blocked another Helluva Kick with a Spear but a new referee ran in just in time to count the close count. The match went on for a few more minutes until the second referee got hit by Reigns’ spear. Sami then connected with the Helluva Kick but the referees were down. Sami brought the original referee to the ring but Reigns hit a low blow and a Spear to retain.

After the match, Reigns took the mic as some fans began to leave. Reigns told them to turn their asses back around unless they were going out to buy Bloodline merchandise. Reigns called on Toronto to show him respect and acknowledge him but he felt disrespected, so he went to hit Sami with a chair but Sami hit him with a Spear of his own. Sami’s music then hit and he began to celebrate, stopping to hit Reigns with another Helluva Kick as fans sang his theme. Reigns retreated as Sami began celebrating again and thanking the crowd for coming. He talked about how everything has been very emotional, and how he didn’t have much to say but thank you. Sami went on thanking the fans of Canada and he praised Toronto as being one of the best wrestling cities. Sami said he can’t wait to come back and that wrapped up

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.