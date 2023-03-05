Kofi Kingston is reportedly injured.

It was originally reported by FightFans that Kingston suffered an arm injury on last night’s WWE SmackDown, but then Dave Meltzer reported that Kingston is dealing with a leg injury, but no other details are known as of this writing.

Friday’s SmackDown featured an in-ring segment with Kingston, Xavier Woods, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, LA Knight and Karrion Kross all (minus Woods) making a case for why they should be next in line for a title match with WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER. A brawl broke out when Knight attacked a distracted Kingston, then threw him out of the ring.

The segment ended with Kross standing alone in the ring. It wasn’t clear if Kingston had been hurt by that point, but he did continue participating in the brawl after being tossed out to the floor, including one spot where Knight and The New Day caught a McIntyre dive.

Next week’s SmackDown is to feature a Fatal 5 Way to determine GUNTHER’s WrestleMania 39 opponent with Kingston vs. Sheamus vs. McIntyre vs. Knight vs. Kross. Apparently there is already talk of replacing Kingston.

Kingston has not commented on the injury as of this writing.

Below is footage from Friday’s segment:

