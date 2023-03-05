Thanks to Jon Crutchfield for the following WWE Road to WrestleMania house show results from Saturday’s show at the War Memorial Arena in Syracuse, New York:

* Dakota Kai and IYO SKY vs. Candice LeRae and Mia Yim ended when Bayley interfered. Asuka made the save to set up the next match, and she may have had the biggest pop of the night. Bayley really had the crowd going with boos for her pre-match promo

* Asuka, Mia Yim and Candice LeRae defeated Damage CTRL. Asuka forced Kai to submit for the finish

* Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows defeated Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio

* Bronson Reed defeated Elias. This started with Elias performing for the fans but Reed interrupted, then dominated the match

* Cody Rhodes defeated Finn Balor. Cody came out first to a huge pop. Cody waited for Balor’s entrance but Balor attacked him from behind. The match saw interference from The Judgment Day but Balor still couldn’t get the pin, then Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson made the save. Towards the end, Cody, Gallows and Anderson took turns hitting Dominik Mysterio with dozens of punches, then Cody hit the Bionic Elbow. Balor then rolled Cody up for a near fall and Cody came right back with Cross Rhodes for the pin. Cody cut a post-match promo while Gallows and Anderson stood with him

* Dolph Ziggler defeated Mustafa Ali. Ali did a “Mustafa’s Motivation” promo before the match

* Johnny Gargano defeated Baron Corbin. Gargano made Corbin submit for the win

* WWE United States Champion Austin Theory retained over Seth Rollins in a No DQ match. Rollins introduced Theory as “Austin ‘You Suck!’ Theory in a pre-match promo, which got him “you suck!” chants. Rollins was over big time with fans singing his song. Lots of fighting outside of the ring. At one point Rollins beat Theory deep into the crowd and hit him with a large trash can a few times. Rollins also hit Theory with a fan sign

