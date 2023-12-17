Tonight’s Winter Is Coming Edition of AEW Collision from Garland, Texas featured four matches (3 Gold League & 1 Blue League) in the first-ever Continental Classic tournament. Below are the results of those matches, as well as an update to the scoreboard in each league.
-Claudio Castagnoli defeated Andrade El Idolo
-Eddie Kingston defeated Daniel Garcia
-Bryan Danielson defeated Brody King
Jay Lethal, Daniel Garcia, and Mark Briscoe are officially eliminated from winning the tournament. They will continue to compete in the tournament until its conclusion.
Blue League:
Bryan Danielson-9 points
Andrade El Idolo-9 points
Eddie Kingston-6 points
Brody King-6 points
Claudio Castagnoli-6 points
Daniel Garcia-0 points (Eliminated)
Gold League:
Jon Moxley-12 points
Swerve Strickland-9 points
RUSH-6 points
Mark Briscoe-0 points (Eliminated)
Jay Lethal-0 points (Eliminated)
Jay White-9 points