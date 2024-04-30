An update on Darby Allin.

The top AEW star has been out of action since the Big Business television special in March, where he broke his foot in a singles-matchup against Jay White. The injuries halted plans for him to climb Mount Everest, which he had been hyping up for nearly a year.

Allin had more bad luck happen when he was struck by a city bus in New York, but the damage was minimal and he was able to see a Broadway show after. During an interview with The Daly Migs Show, he revealed that he probably won’t be cleared for an in-ring return until June. However, he does think he may pop up at the May 15th AEW Dynamite episode that takes place in his hometown of Everett, Washington.

Unfortunately, my foot is not scheduled to heal until I’d say June. So if I did roll up, it would just be with a broken face and a broken foot waving to the crowd, which may not be the worst thing. I’ll see. I trained in Everett, Washington, so it would be like an ultimate homecoming of sorts. That’d be really cool. May 15, I gotta see….I think might be able to make it. As long as there’s no buses, I’m good.

Allin later discusses his injury in detail, stating that his foot broke in the first minute of the match with White.

I was all excited. I was like, yeah, I’m gonna kick Mount Everest’s ass. This is gonna be awesome. Then two weeks before I was supposed to fly out, I broke my foot wrestling at the show. I broke my foot in the first minute of the match and I wrestled an extra 13 minutes on the broken foot. It was so hard, it was miserable. Then I got three metal plates put in my foot, so I’m recovering from that.

You can check out his full interview here.

