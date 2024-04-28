Darby Allin continues to take insane bumps, even ones that are unplanned.

The AEW superstar and former multi-time TNT Champion revealed on Instagram that he was hit by a bus while crossing the street in New York. He’s doing just fine, and adds that he went to go see a broadway show afterward.

That awkward moment when your crossing the street in New York with a broken foot and get hit by a bus……Least I can have a good time with @raymond_pettibon_ and catch a broadway show lol.

Allin has been sidelined since March with a broken foot during a singles-matchup against Jay White. The injury derailed his plans to climb Mount Everest in April. He recently vacated the AEW tag team titles alongside Sting, who retired at Revolution.

Wrestling Headlines will continue to keep you updated on Allin's condition.