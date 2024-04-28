Last night Ring of Honor taped several matches for its upcoming episodes of ROH TV from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. Below are the full results to those matches. If you wish to avoid spoilers DISCONTINUE READING HERE.

-Chosen defeated Jon Cruz

-Anthony Ogogo w/Shane Taylor defeated Zicky Dice

-Lance Archer & The Righteous (Vincent & Dutch) defeated Nikki Eight, Tommy Mars, & an unidentified wrestler

-Kiera Hogan defeated Ashley D’Amboise

-Diamante, Mercedes Martinez & Taya Valkyrie defeated Abadon, Leyla Hirsch & Lady Frost

-Toa Liona defeated Jimmy Wild

-ROH Women’s TV Champion Billie Starkz defeated Dream Girl Ellie in a Proving Ground match

-The Spanish Announce Project (Serpentico & Angelico) defeated Cole Karter & Griff Garrison w/Maria Kanellis-Bennett

-Garrison and Karter attacked Serpentico and Angelico after the match.

-Queen Aminata defeated Robyn Renegade