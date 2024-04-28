Tonight’s AEW Collision & Rampage took place from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida and was broadcast on the TNT Network. Here are the big news items from the show.

-The Bang Bang Gang successfully defended the AEW Undisputed Trios Titles against Top Flight & Action Andretti in the opener.

-Rey Fenix made his return against Beast Mortos, his first match since October of 2023. Fenix was victorious. RUSH also made his return after being out since the Continental Classic.

MATCHES CONFIRMED FOR NEXT WEEK’S DYNAMITE:

-Adam Copeland defends the TNT Championship against someone from the House of Black

-Chris Jericho defends the FTW Championship against Katsuyori Shibata

-Mariah May vs. Serena Deeb

-Kenny Omega returns

-We’ll find out about Swerve Strickland’s AEW World Title Challenger for Double or Nothing