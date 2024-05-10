An update on one of AEW’s more unique tag team pairings.

Big Bill and Ricky Starks joined forces back in 2023 and found success in the tag team division, which included one run as AEW tag team champions. Starks has been out of action for the last couple of months due to a stinger he suffered during the tag team title tournament. Meanwhile, Big Bill has joined forces with Chris Jericho and is now a part of the ‘Learning Tree’ of the current FTW Champion.

Fightful Select reports that Bill and Starks will not be reuniting whenever Starks does return. It is noted that neither man has any ill-will toward the other, but both feel as if their pairing ran its course. Starks had found success as a singles-wrestler before in AEW so perhaps a solo-run is back on the table for the Absolute One.

