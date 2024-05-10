A big story to start this Friday morning.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the current plan for WrestleMania 41 is for Cody Rhodes to take on The Rock, with the Undisputed WWE Championship and the Great One’s People’s Championship on the line. It is noted that it is “not guaranteed” that Cody will remain champion for the match, which is why Rock pitched having the People’s Championship involved. As always, plans can change.

One thing that is set in stone is the location of WrestleMania 41. WWE announced last week that the Showcase of the Immortals will take place on April 19th and April 20th from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.