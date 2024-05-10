A new match has been announced for tonight’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX.

As the road to WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia continues, more KOTR and QOTR opening round tournament bouts have been announced for tonight’s show.

As noted, WWE originally three opening round matches for the ongoing 2024 WWE Queen of the Ring Tournament have been announced, with Bianca Belair vs. Candice LeRae, Jade Cargill vs. Piper Niven and Naomi vs. Nia Jax.

Also scheduled for the show in King of the Ring first round tourney action is Tama Tonga vs. Angelo Dawkins and Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles.

In an update, WWE has added Baron Corbin vs. Carmelo Hayes in a KOTR opening round match for tonight’s show.

Make sure to join us here every Friday night at 8/7c for live WWE SmackDown results coverage.