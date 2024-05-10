Jim Ross speaks about his good friend, Jerry “The King” Lawler.

Lawler was in the headlines a lot over the past week when news broke that his broadcasting contract with WWE officially came to an end. The Hall of Famer himself said in an interview that he believes his WWE career is over, aside from the legends contract that he is still on. Ross spoke about his old commentating partner during the latest edition of his Grillin Jr. podcast, where he hints that the two may have a reunion to call one more match together.

I felt bad about this week’s news about Lawler, my partner. I don’t think that he and I have worked our last match together. I really don’t believe that. I think somewhere down the road, we’ll…if nothing else, it’ll be at an appearance.

Ross later clarifies that he’s not certain that it would happen in AEW as he is not in charge of hiring. He adds that the ‘Ross and Lawler’ team is still marketable, and hopes that it does end up happening.

How much are you gonna saddle your old horse up, Jerry, and ride it work? You’re right, he’s gonna be fine. He’s always lived within his means. I doubt if he’s got any doubt, even on his real estate. Pulling for him in all aspects. I just think that JR and The King is marketable after all these years together. So we’ll see how that works out. I’m not saying that he’s gonna join the staff at AEW whatsoever. I don’t have any idea about that, and nor do I want to know. It’s not my place to hire talent. But I certainly feel in my bones that there’ll be opportunities for he and I to work together, whether that be on a TV show, a one-off type thing, or certainly some appearances. We still have great chemistry.

Lawler suffered a stroke back in 2023 that he is still feeling the effects from. Would you want to see him reunite with Good Ole Jr? Sound off in the comments below.