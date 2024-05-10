Chuck Taylor may have wrestled his final match.

AEW has been pushing a story about the break-up of the Best Friends (Trent Beretta & Chucky Taylor) and Orange Cassidy, with Trent going heel and attacking Cassidy after their loss in the tag team title tournament. Taylor ended up siding with Cassidy, and wrestled Trent in a Parking Lot Brawl, where he was defeated. An angle was then run showing Trent smashing Taylor’s knee in the side of a car.

According to Fightful Select, there are no plans for Chuck Taylor to wrestle again and that the injury isn’t just kayfabe, but something that he is actually dealing with. Taylor worked the Parking Lot Brawl through his injuries as he knew that the bout could potentially be his last. The report also reveals that Taylor has been training as a coach and producer for AEW.

Prior to the Parking Lot Brawl Taylor had not wrestled for six month.