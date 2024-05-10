An update on AEW superstar, Sammy Guevara.

The former three-time TNT Champion has been out of action since February due to a suspension, where he failed to follow concussion protocol during a matchup against Jeff Hardy. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Guevara’s suspension is finally over, but there is no current word on when he will be cycled back into programming. It is noted that storyline pitches have been made for the Spanish Sex God, but nothing has been confirmed os of yet.

Jeff Hardy is still sidelined from the injury he suffered in the match against Guevara. Guevara went for a shooting star press and landed directly on Hardy’s face. Instead of going to the finish as he was instructed to, Guevara then hit his GTH finisher on a wobbly Hardy.

