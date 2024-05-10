Three big matches have been announced for next week’s TNA iMPACT On AXS TV.

During this week’s show, the first-ever Champions Challenge was announced for next week’s show. The match will pit all reigning TNA Wrestling champions against some of their top challengers in a wild card tag-team match, as not everyone on the teams will get along with their partners.

Scheduled for the inaugural Champions Challenge are Matt Hardy, Ryan Nemeth, Eric Young, Joe Hendry, Sami Callihan, Steph De Lander & Spitfire (Jody Threat & Dani Luna) vs. Moose, Eddie Edwards, Laredo Kid, Jordynne Grace, Alisha Edwards & Masha Slamovich.

Also scheduled in singles action for the 5/16 episode of the weekly two-hour TNA on AXS program is Ash By Elegance vs. Xia Brookside, as well as Leon Slater vs. Alan Angels.