Skye Blue has spoken out about the incident that saw a fan ejected from the AEW and ROH taping on Wednesday night.

As noted, a fan, who Saraya called a “creep” on-camera during AEW Dynamite on TBS at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, later sexually harassed and insulted Skye Blue during her match for ROH On HonorClub with Rachael Ellering.

On Thursday, Skye surfaced on social media and commented on the incident.

“I’m beyond overwhelmed with all the love and support,” she wrote via X. “Thank you everyone you have no idea how much it’s appreciated.”

She continued, “Let’s make sure the future generations of women wrestlers don’t have to deal with this sh*t.”

I’m beyond overwhelmed with all the love and support. Thank you everyone you have no idea how much it’s appreciated

Let’s make sure the future generations of women wrestlers don’t have to deal with this shit. — Skye Blue (@Skyebyee) May 10, 2024