An update on Bryan Danielson.

The American Dragon was defeated by Will Ospreay last Sunday at AEW Dynasty, a match that many have already called one of the best in AEW history. Regardless of that, the ending of the matchup saw the Aerial Assassin drop Danielson with a Tiger Driver 91, then hit a final hidden blade to secure the victory. Danielson was attended to by doctors afterwards.

Today, Brie Garcia (fka Brie Bella in WWE) gave an update on her husband (Danielson) during The Nicole & Brie Show. This was the exchange she had.

Brie: I watched, and yes, a lot of moments I was like, ‘Your neck. I was so scared.’ Obviously, he walked away healthy from the match. I shouldn’t say healthy, he did hurt himself. Nikki: He did. You always create a headline with him. Brie: I think everyone knows, he did fall on his neck. He’s good. Not like anything where he is out of the ring and getting surgery. Nikki: What did he do? Brie: He landed on it a certain way. You wrestle hard and unfortunately, he’s going to be 43 on May 22nd, your body does things. I saw a lot of people online say the same thing, it’s probably one of the best matches in pro wrestling history, I’m just gonna be that cocky. Some are saying ‘in the United States, the best pro wrestling match in the United States.’ Better than any match so far this year. I agree. I think Bryan and Will, their chemistry and story, they are both such stars. It just got you fired up. When I watched the match, I told Bryan, ‘I got fired up. Fired up!’

Tonight on Collision commentator Tony Schiavone said that Danielson may be out of action for a bit. He added that it could be a few weeks, it could be a few months, but he will eventually be back.