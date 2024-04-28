Drew McIntyre is sticking around in WWE.

Reports have surfaced for months that the Scottish Warrior’s deal with WWE was coming to an end this year, but the former world champion remained a key character on television, and had a marquee matchup at WrestleMania XL. Today, The Rock confirmed that McIntyre has officially re-signed.

Man of my word. As you’re a man of yours – Congratulations @dmcintyrewwe on signing your new @wwe deal. As we talked about after your #WrestleMania match, I know this Scottish Claymore represents everything that you, your family and your country embody. Alba gu bràth. As you know, I wanted to personally hand deliver this gift to you at your meeting with Nick Khan, but I had warm cheat meals and chilled tequila waiting for me. Congrats again brother and cheers to hunger, passion, climbing that mountain and always entertaining our fans.- Final Boss

At this time it is unknown how long McIntyre’s new contract is for, but Fightful Select reports that it is a multi-year deal for big money, which is very similar to a lot of the new deals WWE has been giving out in this contract year.